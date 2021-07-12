Cancel
The Best New British on UKTX

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender and Biffy Clyro are both set to be part of the Metallica Blacklist tribute record to celebrate The Mighty Met’s Black Album‘s 30th Anniversary. Coincidentally, both returned to UKTX this week–Sam with an original but The Biff with their take on The Black Album‘s “Holier Than Thou.” And the first song released from Damon Albarn’s The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is the lovely “Polaris.” Here ’em all here, below the list:

