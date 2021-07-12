‘SurrealEstate’ Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy on Why Their Characters Work Well Together

The rollout of older ideas keeps coming as another classic will be headed to TBS as Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek will be taking on the titular role of a woman whose nervous breakdown goes viral and turns her ordinary but frustrating life into something completely different. Emily will be working on this with the show’s original showrunner, Norman Lear, who at 99 is sounding as though he’s ready to keep going for a while as his time in the industry has been both long and successful. One has to wonder if this is his only show that’s going to be adapted for the current era, or if he’s planning on bringing more into the forefront. In fact, one has to wonder how much of the past is going to be dredged up to bring into the current era at this point since it’s been seen that so much we remember from the past is being used to shape the present and the coming future that it feels safe to wonder if there’s going to be anything that has been used at least once or twice in the years to come.