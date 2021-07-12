Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Understanding Norwegian Cruise Line's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

On Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $27.14. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Norwegian Cruise Line#Nclh#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Royal Caribbean Gr's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $77.21. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Youdao

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.53. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Philip Morris Intl's Unusual Options Activity

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $99.57 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
EconomyBenzinga

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive volatility in the reopening space. CDC documents recently warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox, which has added to pandemic uncertainty.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology (NYSE:XLK) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $153.3. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $149.00. Volume: 507. Open Interest: 420. Three Indications Of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $117.72 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Monolithic Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $447.25. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why All the Cruise Stocks Are Underwater Today

Just as cruise lines were beginning to resume operation, a new strain of COVID-19 surged in the U.S. Now, the CDC is issuing dire warnings about the delta variant. And cruise lines' plans to get back to sea are at risk. What happened. Shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) tanked in...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge. The agreement extends by two years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and increases the loan facility by $460 thousand. All other terms remain the same.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Callon Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $40.67. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksForbes

Up 16% Last Week, Will Royal Caribbean Stock Rally Further?

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE: RCL) was up by 16% over the last week (five trading days) and currently trades at about $80 per share. While RCL stock, along with other major U.S. cruise companies, saw a sell-off earlier this month, amid the spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus and an uptick in U.S. Covid-19 cases, they have recovered over the last week, driven partly by gains in the broader market and news from rival Carnival which plans to have its entire fleet returning to service by the end of 2021, with operating capacity rising to almost 75% by the year-end. Investors see this as a sign that the cruising business could ramp up sooner than expected following a break of more than a year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Erytech Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksBenzinga

US Steel Stock Moves Closer To Resistance In Bullish Pattern

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Friday. The company reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the stock. U.S. Steel was up 2.71% at $26.16 at last check. US Steel Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ONE Giant Leap — 1,432% Profit Gain

Huge profit gains in ocean shipping have become commonplace this year. But Ocean Network Express' year-over-year profit increase — 1,432% — is still attention-grabbing. For its fiscal 2021 first quarter, ONE recorded profit of $2.559 billion, a $2.39 billion gain from the $167 million posted in the same period last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy