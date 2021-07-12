Random Acts of Kindness: Finals Week Edition
As the Lafayette Leopard eagerly awaits for the fall semester to begin next month, here’s a look back to what happened during finals week Twitter. Finals week usually brings on exhaustion, stress, and the need for more caffeine. Cue the Lafayette Leopard. Our thoughtful mascot gifted unsuspecting students a balloon with a coffee-shop gift card attached to share his appreciation for all their hard work this past academic year.news.lafayette.edu
