Bidding for South Korea CBDC Operator Ends with Three Top Contenders

The move to digitize the won could be well suited for South Korea as 86 percent of all transactions conducted in the country are cashless. Bidding for an operator to oversee a blockchain-based CBDC pilot program in South Korea has ended. The program is slated to begin next month. Bidding commenced in May and ended on Monday, July 12. Prior to this, the Bank of Korea (BoK) had released a book on Central Bank issued Digital Currencies along with an announcement that it was planning to look into the feasibility of a digital won. The digital won pilot program is expected to test the use of digital currency in various scenarios.

