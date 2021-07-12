Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How to make the perfect cucumber salad: 5 recipes to cool down any cookout

By Ali Rosen
TODAY.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things more refreshing and crowd-pleasing in the summer than a cucumber salad. It has crunch, can hold a ton of flavor and is simple to make. But with the relatively blank canvas of a cucumber to start with, how do you decide which direction to take it?

www.today.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recipes#Cookout#Avocado Salad#Cucumbers#Food Drink#Persian#Japanese#Cucumber Tomato Salad#Israeli#Cucumber Avocado#Cucumber Dill Quinoa#Smashed Asian#Sriracha
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksThrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Your Coffee Before Breakfast, Expert Says

Coffee lovers know there are so many reasons to hold the wildly beloved beverage close: The taste, the comforting ritual, even coffee's benefits for your hair. If chief among your reasons for loving coffee is the turbo charge it gives your wake-up each morning, you may want to take a slight pause. That's according to a registered dietitian, who says if you actually want to get the most out of your daily caffeine dose, there's a prime-time window that delivers the biggest benefit.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Fried Rice Recipe You'll Ever Need

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Diners Should Wait At Least 5 Minutes before Eating Restaurants' Free Bread: Woman Creates Controversial Twitter Poll

A Twitter user took to her page to pose a strange question concerning the etiquette surrounding the free bread diners receive at a restaurant and was met with confusion. A woman named Reese made use of her Twitter page to gain the public's opinion about diners' etiquette at a restaurant, and an overwhelming amount of people who interacted with her post did not agree with her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy