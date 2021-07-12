10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

Graced with rolling vineyards, bountiful big game, the iconic Table Mountain, endless sandy beaches and vast cultural riches, South Africa would have expected to cash in on a post-virus travel boom. But a week of violent rioting and looting risks deterring foreign visitors and hammering hopes of recovery, the industry says, compounding losses caused by the country's mounting coronavirus toll. Tracey Hellerle of the Umzolozolo lodge near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, which was the epicentre of the disorder, said every visitor booked to stay during the week of the riots had cancelled. Before Covid-19, visitors from across the world -- and during the pandemic, from across the country -- would sit on poolside sun loungers overlooking the undulating plains of the Nambiti game reserve, hoping to catch a glimpse of Big Five game animals.