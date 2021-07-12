Cancel
10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

By ANDREW MELDRUM, MOGOMOTSI MAGOME - Associated Press
Rocky Mount Telegram
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a somber address broadcast to...

www.rockymounttelegram.com

