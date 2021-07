Sarah Michelle Gellar is perhaps best known for her iconic television and movie roles, but this wife and mom of two is also an accomplished author, entrepreneur, and culinary whiz. As the founder of Foodstirs, a baking kit subscription company, and the author of the cookbook Stirring Up Fun with Food: Over 115 Simple, Delicious Ways to Be Creative in the Kitchen, Gellar’s gastronomic skills and know-how are well proven. So when she recommends her current favorite wine, we take notice.