Richard L. Hanson, 82, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away at home on June 2, 2021, from cancer. He was the son of Louie and Clarice Hanson, of Starbuck. Rick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; two children, Randy (Renee) and Steve Hanson; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; extended family members of two brothers and two sisters, plus numerous nieces and nephews.