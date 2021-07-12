Cancel
OnePlus defends its app-throttling on the 9 Pro, Snapdragon 888 'overkill in certain scenarios'

By Ryne Hager
Following the news that OnePlus was throttling the performance of 9-Series phones, the company has taken to its forum with a more detailed response, explaining in greater detail the logic behind its actions. In short, OnePlus claims that modern chipsets are "overkill," and there's no need to run at full power for simple tasks like scrolling on a webpage or social media. So, the company throttles performance to improve power consumption and heat dissipation under the argument that it extensively tests these changes for negative effects.

