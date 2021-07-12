OnePlus defends its app-throttling on the 9 Pro, Snapdragon 888 'overkill in certain scenarios'

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are two of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Both feature stunning displays, effortlessly smooth software, and great performance. The OnePlus 9 Pro also boasts a souped-up camera designed in partnership with Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad. However, as strong as both phones are, you’re likely to encounter one or two bugs as you start using either of them for the first time, especially since both have been out for only a few months.