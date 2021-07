A memorial service for Arloa Larson, formerly of Starbuck, will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at East Zion Lutheran Church, rural Starbuck, with the Rev. Steve Carmany officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be a private family service at East Zion Lutheran Cemetery.