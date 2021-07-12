Former state lawmaker running for 6th Congressional District seat
ATLANTA — Former state Rep. Meagan Hanson is running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. Hanson, a Republican from Sandy Springs, served one term in the Georgia House of Representatives before losing her reelection bid in 2018. A lawyer by profession, she went on to serve as executive director of Georgians for Lawsuit Reform, a conservative legal activist group.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0