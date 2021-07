During the June 29 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the One Kentucky Opioid Settlement. “We joined this case — one of the first counties in the state of Kentucky to join this case,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “The Attorney General's office, legislature came up with this memorandum of understanding when the settlements are reached the state will give 50 percent to the countries. It will be earmarked how we can spend it.”