Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 19 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers Frank Ockenfels

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a North American tour in support of her most recent album, Punisher.

The run is set to launch September 3rd at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap October 26th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. The itinerary includes several festival stops, including Bonnaroo (September 4th), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10th), Firefly (September 23rd), Governors Ball (September 25th), Austin City Limits (October 2nd and 9th), and Shaky Knees (October 24th). Muna will open for Bridgers on a handful of select dates as well. See tickets for those dates here.

Tickets for Bridgers’ non-festival shows will go on sale July 16th at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration for access is open Monday, July 12th, through July 14th at 12 p.m. ET.

Bridgers’ upcoming tour marks her first run of live dates since November 2019. Prior to dropping her Grammy-nominated album Punisher last July, she embarked on a “virtual world tour,” where she played a handful in locations around her house, including her bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

September 5 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

September 7 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 8 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

September 18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

September 23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

September 26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

October 2 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

October 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

October 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

*with Muna

