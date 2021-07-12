darktable 3.6 Gives Lightroom a Run for Its Money

OK, back with one last tip I would tell someone new to Lightroom Classic, and that is …. One of the main reasons we bring photos into Lightroom Classic is so that we can send them out (looking better than they came in) in a variety of file formats, color spaces, and sizes. I don’t generally keep my exported copies and prefer instead to re-export new copies as needed on a case by case basis. Depending on your workflow, you may have certain regular types of exports that you do, such as the way you deliver files to clients or post on social media. You may even have a few outliers that you don’t do regularly, but you also don’t do often enough to remember all of the settings you used the last time. All of these cases (and more) are good candidates for being saved as an export preset.