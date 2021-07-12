Flexible Fitness: How those living with multiple sclerosis can safely exercise in the summer heat

If you are a fit individual who likes to work out, you are probably wondering right now, should I work out in the heat? A heatwave is now visiting wide swathes of the Northern hemisphere – certainly here in the UK. The hot weather will discourage a lot of people from exercising, while others will be unsure if it is okay to workout in the heat, and how to exercise in the heat most effectively and – obviously – without suffering any dire consequences to your health.