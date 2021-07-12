Flexible Fitness: How those living with multiple sclerosis can safely exercise in the summer heat
Exercise has been proven to be beneficial for people living with multiple sclerosis to help reduce long-term disability. The World Health Organization recommends that everyone get at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise and participates in strength training at least two days a week. But heat intolerance, especially during the summer, can be an issue for people with MS.www.metrowestdailynews.com
