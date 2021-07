Thru-hikers use their equipment day in and day out for months at a time, and they rely on it to work. But no matter how well an ultralight hiker prepares their pack for a long trip, trying to go continually lighter, farther, and faster is always a balancing act. When a piece of gear or a packing strategy fails mid-hike, that can be a harsh reality check. Luckily, outfitters on long trails like the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail have some of the best insight into what works and doesn’t work for ultralight hikers, and they’re there to help you pick up the pieces.