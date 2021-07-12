Chicago Cubs: 1 pitch is key for their first-round draft pick
The Chicago Cubs made a very good selection last night in Jordan Wicks out of Kansas State. He is a left-handed pitcher that has a plus command which is something that the Cubs need to build on. They have been lousy at developing pitching over their last 10 years and that caused their potential dynasty to turn into a one-off. Now, they will begin working on Wicks and getting him to the level we all know he can get to.dawindycity.com
Comments / 0