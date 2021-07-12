Cancel
Providence, RI

Advocates say Rhode Island’s new balloon ban law does not go far enough

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Rhode Island joined a slew of states recently by banning the release of large numbers of balloons in an effort to protect the environment. On Friday Governor Dan McKee signed the legislation, which had passed in the General Assembly earlier this year. Under the new law, the state will prohibit anyone from intentionally releasing 10 or more helium or other lighter-than-air balloons outdoors.

