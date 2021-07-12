Arrest made after man threatens driver with gun during road rage incident, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff deputies arrest a man after he threatened a delivery driver with a gun during a road rage incident.

Deputies responded to an armed disturbance call at the Brass Tap in Palm Coast on Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that the suspect had fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 after a potentially dangerous road rage incident.

According to deputies, the victim, a delivery driver, was stopped in traffic near the Brass Tap when the suspect parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

Deputies said the two began to argue and that’s when the suspect, later identified as Derek Wilson, grabbed a gun from his truck and pointed it at the victim and threatened to harm him.

The suspect fled the scene while the victim called 911.

An FCSO Public Service Officer assigned to the nearby District Office observed the truck stopped at the intersection of Old Kings Road and Kings Way and notified the Communications Center.

Deputies followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Brass Tap.

Wilson was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle, deputies found a gun and magazine on the floorboard in plain view and also located a loaded firearm in a compartment under the steering wheel.

“Here’s another example of how road rage can turn potentially deadly,” Sheriff Staly said. “No traffic or roadway altercations are worth your life, and here is a guy who felt the need to pull a gun instead of moving out of traffic. Fortunately, no one was injured and we were called to intervene. Hopefully, this violent offender will finally learn his lesson.”

Derek Wilson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

According to deputies, Wilson has a long criminal history dating back to 1988. He’s previously been charged for Homicide, Burglary, Trespassing and Invasion of Privacy, all out-of-state.

©2021 Cox Media Group