The Sixers are searching for a star, and Bradley Beal would be a great fit. Could the LA Lakers though be the key to a deal for Beal?. It’s clear that the Sixers’ roster is not good enough to be a contender. Daryl Morey has been very vocal that the roster is not ready to compete, and he will do what it takes to fix that. Two of the biggest names, the Sixers, are supposedly targeting Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, and as far as Beal is concerned, the Sixers’ odds may have just gone up.