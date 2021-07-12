Cancel
Theater & Dance

Cedric The Entertainer to Host the 2021 Emmys on CBS, In Front of a Limited Live Audience

By Jude Dry, @jdry
 18 days ago
CBS announced Monday that it found a host for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Cedric the Entertainer, the popular comedian and star of the network’s sitcom “The Neighborhood.” The official ceremony will take place in person at the Microsoft Theater on September 19 and will be performed in front of a limited audience made up of the nominees and their guests. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart and director Hamish Hamilton — the team behind 2020’s successful virtual Emmys — will return in the same roles. Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment are producing.

