Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IndieWire Hosts Filmmakers and Industry for Cannes 2021 Rooftop Toast

By IndieWire Staff
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the 2021 Cannes Film Festival arrived at its halfway point, filmmakers and industry insiders were eager to catch up with their colleagues, many of whom they hadn’t seen in over a year. On Sunday, IndieWire joined forces with The Gotham Film and Media Institute and sponsor FIJI Water for a rooftop toast to the American presence at the festival this year. The event took place atop Hotel 3.14, the former location of the Hotel Savoy, which once housed many Cannes attendees when the Palais des Festival was located further down the port.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Williams
Person
Ezra Edelman
Person
David Nugent
Person
Lance Oppenheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Film Industry#Filmmaking#Fiji Water#American#The Hotel Savoy#The Palais Des Festival#Sony Pictures Classics#Neon#A24#First Cannes#Lincoln Center#The American Pavilion#Ampav#Neon#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST ACTRESS (July)

Sometimes it makes sense to wait as this last week or so has brought festival news, category placement details and two big moves to 2022. As I talked about in supporting actress, word that Cate Blanchett would be pushed lead for Searchlight Pictures’ Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures), leaving more room for Rooney Mara and Toni Collette there. It’s a risky move as Blanchett’s character should be pretty borderline based on the source material. I’ve dropped Kirsten Dunst in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (Netflix) from the Best Actress chart after learning that she’s most likely to be pushed in supporting. The entire cast of Mass is also being pushed in supporting, dropping Martha Plimpton from the list. I’m less sure about what to do with Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (20th Century Studios). Based on the trailer, she’s heavily featured and feels like a lead. But then it also feels like her character is taking a back seat to her own story. For right now, I’m putting her on both ‘Other contenders’ sections but not placing her until we know more. Now, as we all know after last season, where you want to get nominated is not necessarily where you will get nominated. Nothing like this is ever set in stone until nomination morning.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great 1970s Films Written Or Directed By Women

It’s one of the most important films of the decade, and possibly in all of modern American cinema. And, although it’s usually seen as master director Robert Altman’s crowning achievement, his regular screenwriter, Joan Tewkesbury, had a larger influence here than on any film with him before. Based on her experiences and observations of the titular Tennessee town, Tewkesbury’s script became the template for most American independent cinema ever since.
MoviesRaindance

10 Reasons Independent Filmmakers Are Cool

With the current heatwave melting filmmaker’s equipment, we thought it a good idea to remind ourselves how independent filmmakers are cool!. While independent filmmaking can be challenging, there is no doubt that being an independent filmmaker is the coolest of cool occupations and an independent film can become the flavor of the month amongst the cultural elite.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Glenn Kaino Signs With UTA

Visual artist and filmmaker Glenn Kaino has signed with UTA. Kaino, an influential figure in the world of fine art, was a collaborative creator and producer of Derek DelGuadio’s In & Of Itself movie for Hulu. Directed by Frank Oz, the film captured the illusionist’s one-man magic stage show that ran off-Broadway.
Westhampton, NYdanspapers.com

High Profile: Filmmaker Austin Stark

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. While the star of the show on the East End is usually its beaches, farms, and quaint village downtowns, even the best acts need an acclaimed director. In the Hamptons, that would be Austin Stark. Stark is a well-respected, New York-based...
MoviesKVIA

‘Titane’ wins Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; Julia Ducournau becomes 2nd female filmmaker to win top honor

CANNES, France (AP) — “Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The awards ceremony Saturday started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing the serial killer odyssey as the night’s biggest winner. At the end, “Titane’s” triumph was announced by Lee and Sharon Stone. Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for “Annette,” the fantastical musical that opened the festival. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Bruno Dumont’s France Playfully Breaks the Codes of Bourgeois Filmmaking

“My work is all about transfiguration… I’m not a naturalistic filmmaker at all.” So goes one of the most widely quoted statements by French auteur Bruno Dumont, now as noted for his bold stylistic experimentation across different genres as he is the dour, powerful slabs of “transcendental” cinema with which he first made his name at the turn of the millennium. Here lies a blindspot of director-focused appreciation: his latest film France has the appearance of a glossy, luxe piece of entertainment––almost a French Succession––that could appeal to a wide, even non-cinephilic audience across its home country. But those familiar with his output can’t help scan the precis of this film and perceive a likely Trojan Horse, or a piece of subversion at cross-purposes with its exterior sense. Is this the regressive underside of auteurism, that secretly wants our favorites to make a recognizably similar film each time out the block?
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Focus Features to Hold First Oscars FYC In-Person Screening Event for 'Stillwater' With Matt Damon in 350-Seat Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

No rest for the weary, especially when it comes to Oscar campaigning. Focus Features has set up the first Oscars FYC special screening and conversation of the awards season for Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” with star Matt Damon and the writer and director scheduled to attend in-person at the 350-seat Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.
MoviesNew Haven Register

IFC Films Sets U.S. Release for Mia Hansen-Løve's Cannes Title 'Bergman Island'

IFC Films has set the U.S. theatrical release date for Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” on Oct. 15. The critically acclaimed movie world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and will next play at Toronto, among other key fall festivals. The film stars Mia Wasikowska (“Maps to the Stars”),...
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

New York City's Paris Theater to Reopen in August

The Paris Theater, a beloved arthouse cinema in New York City, is reopening its doors next month. To celebrate its return on Aug. 6, filmmaker Radha Blank is curating a slate of repertory titles to screen alongside her directorial debut “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Her movie, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, is playing through Aug. 12.
MoviesDen of Geek

New A24 Horror Movie Lamb Could Be the Craziest Film of the Fall

As a logline, it almost sounds like a comedy—the type of gonzo horror-laugh hybrid Troma would’ve made back in the day. Yet by all accounts, co-writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson is as serious as a heart attack in his creepy new folk horror tale, Lamb, which now has a trailer to back up its premise about a young, childless couple adopting a creature that is neither lamb or human.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

20 Movies That Divided Film Critics and Moviegoers

While plot specifics around M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” were kept under wraps in the lead up to release, one thing was certain about the director’s new movie: It was destined to divide film critics and audiences. Such is the case any time Shyamalan returns to the big screen. Is Shyamalan the most divisive filmmaker working today? That’s up for debate, but he joins filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Nicolas Winding Refn, Darren Aronofsky, and more in releasing movies that cause strong division among viewers. Love him or hate him, Shyamalan easily makes cinema a more exciting place. A movie like “Old” that gets five-star reviews and zero-star reviews is far more intriguing than a release that gets three-star notices across the board.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Flag Day’ Trailer: Sean Penn Directs His Daughter Dylan Penn in Family Crime Drama

Sean Penn delivered a filmmaking misfire in 2016 with his dramatic flop “The Last Face,” but his directing career gets back on track with “Flag Day.” The true-story crime drama finds Penn directing his daughter, Dylan Penn, who earned strong reviews earlier this month after the movie world premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. While “Flag Day” did not earn the towering acclaim of Penn’s 2007 effort “Into the Wild,” it did get several critics back in Penn’s corner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy