Musk Defends Tesla's SolarCity Deal In US Shareholder Trial

Tesla needs to make a move, show its hand. TSLA is stuck along the 200-day moving average and needs a breakout. TSLA results fail to spur further gains. Update July 30: Tesla stock saw a massive move higher on Thursday, rebounding firmly towards $700. Tesla shares rallied 4.69% to close the day at $677.35, slightly off the two-week highs reached at $683.47. The bump in the shares could be mainly attributed to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk. Musk tweeted out, saying that the electric vehicle pioneer is hosting an artificial intelligence day on August 19, which will put its self-driving technologies on display. Meanwhile, an exclusion of EV purchase incentives in the US infrastructure bill, upbeat earnings and overall better market mood added to the upswing in Tesla shares.