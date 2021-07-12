Cancel
Business

Musk Defends Tesla's SolarCity Deal In US Shareholder Trial

By AFP News
International Business Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla chief Elon Musk defended the electric car maker's controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity Monday at the start of a trial on whether the billionaire put his own interests ahead of investors. Musk told a Delaware court that he was not enriched by the Tesla-SolarCity deal and that he did...

Elon Musk
Kimbal Musk
#Bankruptcies#Cnbc#Wedbush Securities
