Bowling Green, KY

SLIDE SHOW: WKU's Garrett Conference Center demolished

By Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Kentucky University has begun demolition of the Garrett Conference Center, located at 1906 College Heights Blvd. in Bowling Green. The demolition of the building, which dates back to 1951, is hoped to be completed before students return for classes in the fall and will be transformed into green space atop WKU’s hill, though precise plans are still under development with an architect firm, according to WKU Chief Facilities Officer Bryan Russell.

