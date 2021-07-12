SLIDE SHOW: WKU's Garrett Conference Center demolished
Western Kentucky University has begun demolition of the Garrett Conference Center, located at 1906 College Heights Blvd. in Bowling Green. The demolition of the building, which dates back to 1951, is hoped to be completed before students return for classes in the fall and will be transformed into green space atop WKU’s hill, though precise plans are still under development with an architect firm, according to WKU Chief Facilities Officer Bryan Russell.www.bgdailynews.com
