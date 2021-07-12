Victor Alfred Reineke, 82

Victor Alfred Reineke, age 82, of Brewster, MN, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Worthington, MN. Victor was born on March 13, 1938, to Francis and Anna (Fricke) Reineke. He was confirmed in his faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Vic graduated from Lakefield High School in 1956. After high school, he worked with his dad, farming, and also raised Mink. In April of 1960, he married Karen Lilleberg. They raised three boys together in Brewster, MN. He cared for his family and supported them by energetically working in many different lines of work. He delivered for Culligan, drove the school bus, raised his own Mink, and then went to Armour’s in Worthington for 14 ½ years. After they closed, he started his own business, Town and Country Painting. He fearlessly climbed to the top of cupolas to make area farm buildings look new. In his spare time, he mowed many lawns for area widows, as well as several cemeteries.