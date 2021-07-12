Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brewster, MN

Victor Alfred Reineke, 82

By Jackson County Pilot Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Alfred Reineke, age 82, of Brewster, MN, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Worthington, MN. Victor was born on March 13, 1938, to Francis and Anna (Fricke) Reineke. He was confirmed in his faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Vic graduated from Lakefield High School in 1956. After high school, he worked with his dad, farming, and also raised Mink. In April of 1960, he married Karen Lilleberg. They raised three boys together in Brewster, MN. He cared for his family and supported them by energetically working in many different lines of work. He delivered for Culligan, drove the school bus, raised his own Mink, and then went to Armour’s in Worthington for 14 ½ years. After they closed, he started his own business, Town and Country Painting. He fearlessly climbed to the top of cupolas to make area farm buildings look new. In his spare time, he mowed many lawns for area widows, as well as several cemeteries.

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Worthington, MN
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Brewster, MN
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Lawns#Immanuel Lutheran Church#Lakefield High School#Mink#Culligan#Town And Country Painting#Daniel Of St Cloud#Antigo#Benson Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy