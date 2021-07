American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers. Provide Relief to over 192 People After Disasters in the Community. Large-scale disasters make up only part of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming’s disaster responses. Along with major crises in our backyard and coast to coast, they continued to address the nation’s most prevalent disaster, home fires. Often among the first on the scene, their trained disaster response volunteers meet with affected families—providing comforts like warm blankets, food, and shelter—and help them begin to plan their recovery. During June, Colorado and Wyoming Red Cross volunteers responded to 88 local disasters to help 192 people with urgent needs like food, lodging, and recovery assistance.