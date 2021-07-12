‘The Challenge’: Fans Think Paulie Calafiore’s Twitter Means Casting Calls Are Out for Season 38

Paulie Calafiore has never been afraid of a challenge. In recent years, MTV viewers have seen the reality star become a finalist—and ruffle a few feathers—on Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2. In fact, he's been able to beat the odds and conquer veterans like Johnny Bananas and Brad Fiorenza. But when the coronavirus pandemic put his future on The Challenge in jeopardy, Paulie received a call from an Olympian that would change his life. "In March 2020, when everything kind of started happening, I got a phone call from Lolo Jones and she was like, 'Hey, would you have any interest in bobsled?'" Paulie recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I was just...