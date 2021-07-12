Cancel
‘The Challenge’: Fans Think Paulie Calafiore’s Twitter Means Casting Calls Are Out for Season 38

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Fans of MTV’s The Challenge can’t wait to see what’s in store for season 37. So far, spoiler accounts released rumored cast listings, and contestants new and old will compete for the grand prize. It looks like past contestant Paulie Calafiore wants to join the show once again, too. Unfortunately for him, MTV didn’t cast him for season 37. And his latest Twitter activity has fans wondering if casting calls opened up for season 38.

