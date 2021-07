Super-luxury property markets globally have proven to be resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown. The number of super-prime home sales—defined as those priced above $10 million—reached 785 in the first six months of 2021 across seven major cities, according to a Knight Frank report released Thursday. That is more than double the figure in the same period of 2020, and up 52% from the same time in 2019—a more comparable year.