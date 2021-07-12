Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert Made One Huge Announcement to Her Friends the Same Day She Wrote ‘Settling Down’

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BisJx_0auW7uyf00

Miranda Lambert released “Settling Down,” back in September of 2020. It was the third single from her album Wildcard. Lambert co-penned the song with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. So it had the same writing team as her 2019 hit song “Bluebird.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQfm-Qqy-wU

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – Settling Down (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQfm-Qqy-wU)

Miranda Lambert took “Settling Down,” to number six on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as well as the publication’s Hot Country Songs chart. However, the song is more than just a hit. It encapsulates an important time in Lambert’s life. It’s an examination of the big decision between the freedom of the single life and the more restrained happiness of married life.

Miranda Lambert and her writing partners penned the song shortly after she got married. However, the idea came to her long before either of those things happened. She discussed how the song came about as well as a huge announcement she dropped on her friends and collaborators before writing it with Bobby Bones earlier today.

Miranda Lambert On Her Big Announcement Before Writing ‘Settling Down’

Bobby Bones brought the conversation around to the song by saying, “Let’s talk about ‘Settling Down’ for a second. You wrote this with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. I’m always curious about when you walk into the room that day. Did someone already have this idea walking in? Kind of give me the genesis of ‘Settling Down’ as the songwriter.”

Miranda Lambert pointed out that she also co-penned “Blue Bird,” with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. So, she says, the trio “got on a good roll there.” That seems like an understatement. Both songs are favorites among her fans. Lambert went on to say that she already had the idea for the song when she came in. By the time she joined Dick and Hemby for their writing session, she had written “Settling up or settling down,” in her phone.

However, Miranda Lambert had more to tell her friends and songwriting partners about than a new song idea. About her announcement, she said, “I think the day we wrote [‘Settling Down’] was the day I actually walked in there and told them that I got married.” Then she laughs, adding, “Because I didn’t tell anyone.”

Miranda Lambert went on to say that Natalie Hemby is a longtime friend of hers and Luke Dick is a newer friend. So, her announcement to her friends helped to flesh out the idea she had for the song. She added, “I think that song is just based around me just going, ‘I did something crazy’”.

Finally, Miranda Lambert said that “Settling Down,” is her husband, Brendan McLoughlin’s favorite song on the album. In fact, he is the one who really pushed for it to become a single.

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

141K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplay#Hot Country Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Speaks Out on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: ‘I Went Through a Lot of That Myself’

In recent weeks, the media has been following Britney Spears and the “Free Britney” movement. For several months, the artist has initiated court trials disputing the conservatorship that has controlled her life. The conservatorship has been in place for more than a decade, well after Spears’ notorious 2008 breakdown. Dolly Parton appeared yesterday on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and expressed her concern for the pop artist. Parton expressed her opinion of Spears and her thoughts on the court trials during the segment.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Puts on Patriotic Display in Special Fourth of July Photo

Nothing says “summer in the South” like a white sundress, fringe jean jacket and a pair of cowboy boots. Miranda Lambert stuns her Instagram followers as she shows off her Fourth of July outfit. She flaunts Stevie Nicks-inspired jacket and cotton dress between two red doors that give us all kinds of patriotic vibes. Lambert tied her hair neatly behind a red bandana and gives the camera one of her classic sultry smiles.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Want to Watch Your Funny Wedding Videos: Here’s Why

Miranda Lambert and Elle King have been a force to be reckoned with since they teamed up for their song, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The song is about a night of drunken shenanigans. During the song, the duo sings about “gettin’ tatted” in the bathroom and “jumping off the deep ends” all in the name of getting drunk, making friends, and staying out all night.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Snaps Adorable Tour Bus Pics With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: ‘On the Road Again’

In many ways, this summer feels like a return to normal life. After over a year of waiting, live music has finally returned. Artists and fans alike have been itching for the concert experience. No number of live-streamed shows or taped performances can take the place of live music. There’s a kind of magic that weaves its way through a concert crowd that you can’t find anywhere else. Miranda Lambert is one of many country stars that are out on the road right now.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert's Dad Showed off Impressive Voice in 2017 During Surprise Chicago Duet

Back in January 2017, Miranda Lambert brought her darling dad and fellow musician Anderson East onstage to join her for a very special performance in Chicago. The duet went down at a special tour rehearsal show at Chicago's famous Joe's Bar (aka Joe's on Weed Street). Lambert's dad and East joined her for a duet of the gospel song, "Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)." Mr. Lambert definitely stole the show and concertgoer Tricia Despres caught it all on video.
CelebritiesCMT

Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Favorite Menu Item at Her Casa Rosa Restaurant

In a recent interview with CMT iHeartRadio talk host Cody Alan, Miranda Lambert discussed her recently-opened Nashville watering hole Casa Rosa and her favorite, “must try” menu item. The “Bluebird” vocalist’s venue’s signature pink and black doors have been open since May, nestled alongside other Lower Broadway venues for other country artists including Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Miranda Lambert "Heartbroken" After Dog Jessie Dies 9 Months After Sibling

Country Singer Miranda Lambert shared the death of her dog, Jessi, with fans. In a social media post on her Instagram, the country star shared the sad news and how heartbroken she and her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin, are over their Golden Retriever crossing the rainbow bridge. Miranda Lambert's 13 1/2-year-old dog Jessi died just 9 months after her sibling Waylon. However, they were "grateful" for the time they had with both of the rescue dogs.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'

Miranda Lambert, a Lindale, Texas native, is one of the biggest superstars in country music alongside names like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, George Strait and Reba McEntire. From her debut album, Kerosene, to her latest project, The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she is on a constant blazing trail and has been since 2003 when she was a contestant on the show Nashville Star on the USA Network.
Music929thebull.com

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.

Comments / 4

Community Policy