VIDEO: Is the BMW X5 M Competition Faster Than the Audi RS Q8?

For the most part, the new BMW 2 Series is proving to be a well-liked design. Some enthusiasts take issue with its rear end, which has some slightly wonky taillights, but it’s a mostly well-received design. However, some graphic artists haven taken it upon themselves to try and fix the back end of the car, while also trying to figure out what the next-gen M2 will look like. In this video from TheSketchMonkey, we get to see how the BMW M240i could get a rear end redesign, turning it into a BMW M2.