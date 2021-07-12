VIDEO: Is the BMW X5 M Competition Faster Than the Audi RS Q8?
The BMW X5 M Competition never really had any true competition from Audi until recently. Audi sort of stayed out of the ultra high-performance market until the arrival of the RS Q8, which is a direct competitor to BMWs’ pair of M SUVs. Both cars share similar recipes; the both use big twin-turbo V8s, both have around 600 horsepower, both use ZF eight-speed automatics, and both have all-wheel drive. So which one is faster?www.bmwblog.com
