CEDAR RAPIDS — The Zach Johnson Foundation Classic is held at a country club on Zach Johnson Drive NE that features a statue of Johnson. But can you hold a ZJFC without Johnson himself? Yes, and such was the case Monday at Elmcrest Country Club. About $800,000 was raised from this year’s event, with the proceeds going to the Kids On Course program founded by Zach and Kim Johnson and nurtured by many other Cedar Rapidians over the last decade.