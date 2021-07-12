Cancel
Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern And Dondald Sutherland Among Those Joining Environmental Animated Pic ‘Ozi’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmandla Stenberg, Laura Dern, Donald Sutherland, Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Dean-Charles Chapman are set join the ensemble cast of the upcoming animated pic Ozi. Stenberg will voice the film’s title character, Dern will voice her mother, Sutherland will voice and albino crocodile, Hounsou voices Ozi’s father, Chapman voices Chance, Ozi’s guide and RuPaul voices Gurd, Mr Smiley’s son and heir.

deadline.com

