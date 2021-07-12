‘Welcome Back Weeks’ full of activities, events to celebrate reopening of Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — To celebrate the reopening of Downtown Seattle as workers, visitors and neighbors return to normal following pandemic closures, events and promotions are being held across downtown neighborhoods starting this week.

The Downtown Seattle Association and the City of Seattle have partnered for two sets of “Welcome Back Weeks” from July 12 to 25 and September 4 to 19. Large-scale events will happen in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square and Westlake neighborhoods.

The festivities will include a wide range of family-friendly activities during each week. DSA will also put on free events in the downtown area all summer long including outdoor musical theater, scavenger hunts, concerts and urban hikes.

On the weekend of July 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a celebration of local food and culture will be held at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District. It will feature martial arts demonstrations, lion dances and live music and performances from local artists.

In Pioneer Square’s Occidental Square, a welcome back event will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music from Shaina Shepherd, Shenandoah Davis, and The Black Tones, a “Found Fashion” exhibition and free screen printing.

On Sunday, July 25, a family-friendly celebration will be held at Westlake Park and Pacific Place from noon to 8 p.m.

It will feature a “Halloween in July” event where kids and families can dress up and trick-or-treat at local vendors and stores in Westlake Park and Pacific Place, as well as food trucks, sidewalk sales, free face painting, a costume contest, dance classes, and various live performances throughout the day.

There will also be a pop-up clinic with COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer at each of the three events.

During the first half of each two-week period, there will be “Welcome Back” booths where DSA staff will have information, refreshments and giveaways. Booth locations include:

Occidental Square

Westlake Park

Ferry overpass at Columbia Street and Alaska Way

Discovery Center in South Lake Union

6th Avenue & Pike Street

Pine Street Plaza

Urban Triangle Park

Pier 62

Rainier Square

Jazz Alley at 6th Avenue & Lenora Street

Bell Street Park

Harbor Steps

See DSA’s events page for a full list of events, dates and times here: https://downtownseattle.org/events/

“Welcome Back Weeks are one way we’re celebrating downtown’s reopening while we say ‘thank you’ to tens of thousands of residents, workers and visitors who make downtown the vibrant heart of our region,” said DSA President and CEO Jon Scholes.

