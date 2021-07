Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star. Season 2 of “Love Life,” which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person....