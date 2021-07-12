Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Qiagen cuts outlook on weaker COVID-19 testing trends, shares fall

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing company Qiagen NV reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday but lowered its outlook on weaker demand for COVID-19 tests, sending its shares lower in New York. The success of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns has led to a reduction in testing trends, Qiagen said in a...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Covid 19 Testing#Outlook#Reuters#Qiagen Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Economywhtc.com

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises as economic growth drives demand

(Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit, as a recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows fueled demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment. The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has been benefiting from higher infrastructure spending around...
Businesswhtc.com

U.S. consumer spending rises strongly in June; inflation increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Holcim ups operating profit view with stimulus due to kick in

ZURICH (Reuters) – Cement maker Holcim increased its guidance for full-year operating profit on Friday, saying it was looking to the impact of post-pandemic economic stimulus measures to maintain upward momentum in the global building sector. The Swiss-based company, which recently changed its name back from LafargeHolcim, continued its bullish...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rally extends on weaker dollar, tightened supply outlook

Crude prices extended their rally July 29, settling higher on the back of a weaker US dollar and tightening inventories. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled $1.23 higher at $73.62/b and ICE September Brent moved up $1.31 to $76.05/b. Oil futures gleaned...
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Qiagen Q2 Revenues Grow 28 Percent

NEW YORK – Qiagen reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second quarter revenues jumped 28 percent year over year as growth in the company's core product portfolio tempered flagging COVID-19-related sales. For the three months ended June 30, Qiagen reported total revenues of $567.3 million, in...
Aerospace & DefenseMetro International

Airbus ups forecasts after big H1 but cautious on virus

PARIS (Reuters) -Europe’s Airbus doubled its full-year profit forecast and raised the outlook for jet deliveries after posting better-than-expected half-year results, pushing its shares to the highest level since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The world’s largest planemaker said it was benefiting from the beginnings of a recovery in...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Merck Q2 Profit Down; Cuts FY21 Outlook Below Market Estimates

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit declined from last year, despite higher sales. Further, for fiscal 2021, the company trimmed outlook for adjusted earnings per share below market estimates. In pre-market activity on NYSE, Merck shares were losing around 2.02 percent to trade...
Financial Reportswkzo.com

Sanofi raises profit forecasts after strong second quarter

PARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi raised its 2021 outlook after its vaccines and star eczema treatment Dupixent helped it post better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday. The French drugmaker said it was now targeting earnings per share to grow around 12% at constant exchange rates this year. It had previously been expecting...
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
Financial World

Tesla posts record quarterly profit, offers weaker outlook for batteries, Cybertruck

Late on Monday, Tesla Inc., the Palo Alto, California-headquartered e-vehicle industry pioneer, had reported a larger-than-anticipated second-quarter profit, largely boosted up by a higher sales volume of its less-expensive e-vehicles as the world’s largest automotive industry giant by market valuation had hiked vehicles’ prices and slashed expenses. However, as the...
Seattle, WAFOXBusiness

Starbucks shares fall on reduced China outlook

Starbucks shares fell 3% in the after-hours session after the company lowered its sales growth forecast for China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared 78% to $7.5 billion in the April-June period, an all-time high, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall as banks and pharma drag; IMF cuts growth forecast

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, dragged by banking and pharmaceutical stocks, after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its economic growth forecast for the country. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.33% to 15,537.55 by 0515 GMT and the benchmark S&P...
StocksStreet.Com

UPS Shares Fall Amid Muted Full-Year Package Delivery Outlook

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report shares fell more than 8% on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings driven by e-commerce related package deliveries but also sharing a more muted full-year outlook. UPS said it earned $3.43 billion, or $3.05 a share, in the second quarter, vs. $11 million,...
Trafficphiladelphiaherald.com

Transit Cards Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Germany's SAP shares slip as improved outlook still falls short

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Shares in SAP (SAPG.DE)fell on Wednesday, with investors disappointed that the German business software group's revenue and profit outlook had not been lifted further. Shares in the firm whose software is used for finance, human resources management and supply-chains were down 2% by mid morning,...
IndustryDailyFx

Copper Futures (HG) Technical Outlook: Testing Trend Support

Copper futures are sitting on the trend-line rising up from the March 2020 low and slope running over from a peak created in January. The slope also makes up what could amount to a head-and-shoulders pattern. Whether you view it a valid formation or not (right should is a bit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy