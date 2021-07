The signing of linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could end up being a big move for the Chicago Bears in the 2021 season. In this past offseason, the Chicago Bears made quite a few moves to overhaul the roster. They picked up their franchise quarterback (and a good bridge quarterback as well). Also, they went out and fixed the offensive line, adding multiple players who could play multiple positions and added some mean and nasty rookies in the draft. In addition, they overhauled the wide receivers corps, adding speed, and adding depth to the running back position.