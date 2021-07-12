Cancel
Secretlab Announces New 2022 Series Chairs

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretlab revealed on Monday the next evolution of its gaming chairs: The 2022 Series headlined by the aptly named “Titan Evo” line of chairs. The jump from the 2020 Series to the one announced this week is accompanied by a number of different improvements made including a revamped lumbar support mechanism, a new base for all of the seats, and several other notable changes that’ll be immediately recognizable to anyone who’s already shopped around for a Secretlab chair. For those who haven’t before, some of the changes made have even streamlined the shopping process to help decisions be made easier. The chairs are available to order now via Secretlab's website.

