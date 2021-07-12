Cancel
Brazos County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Madison A Cluster of Strong Thunderstorms Near College Station At 1200 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm centered over the vicinity of College Station, moving northeast at 15 mph. Briefly heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph may be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Millican, Kyle Field, Iola, Wellborn and Carlos.

