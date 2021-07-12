Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilcox County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wilcox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE...EASTERN CLARKE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILCOX COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Whatley, or 13 miles northwest of Monroeville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camden, Beatrice and Vredenburgh.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilcox County, AL
City
Whatley, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
City
Beatrice, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy