Kyburz crash kills Sacramento man

A collision on Highway 50 in Kyburz took the life of 40-year-old Sacramento resident Juan Lorzano early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol investigators say Lorzano was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra at about 2:20 p.m. as he exited a curve in the roadway and allowed his vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines and into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane. The Woodcock family, in a 2007 Ram 2500 driven by Travis Woodcock, swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision but the two vehicles hit head-on in the eastbound lane.