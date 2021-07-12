Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kyburz, CA

Kyburz crash kills Sacramento man

By Eric Jaramishian
Mountain Democrat
 18 days ago

A collision on Highway 50 in Kyburz took the life of 40-year-old Sacramento resident Juan Lorzano early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol investigators say Lorzano was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra at about 2:20 p.m. as he exited a curve in the roadway and allowed his vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines and into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane. The Woodcock family, in a 2007 Ram 2500 driven by Travis Woodcock, swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision but the two vehicles hit head-on in the eastbound lane.

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Kyburz, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Ram#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Chp#Marshall Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 2

Community Policy