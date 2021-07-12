Cancel
Showering Under the Nebia by Moen Quattro Saves up to 50% Water

By Gregory Han
Design Milk
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebia made quite a stir not that long ago thanks to some early investment by a particularly notable figure within tech and a novel method of atomizing water into the most microscopic of droplets. That said, as is often the case of innovative designs, the earlier iterations of Nebia’s water-saving showerheads combining an all-enveloping proprietary spray nozzle design delivering water savings of up to 65% did not come cheap. Fortunately, the new Nebia by Moen Quattro retains some of the same features of its pricier and more minimalist design cousin, but at a much more attainable price.

