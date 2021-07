While the heat and humidity may be a bit much for most of us to enjoy spending more than a few hours outdoors, wildlife on the trail abounds! We are happy to report the first monarch butterfly sighting of the season, along with a host of dragon and damsel flies, frogs, snakes, and turtles on the MYPath Riverfront Trail. The trail is open every day from dawn to dusk, and we encourage you to get out and enjoy the miracle of life that is happening – particularly in the cooler hours of the day!