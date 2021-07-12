Nancy Randolph Mosbacher was born Oct. 21, 1948 in Placerville, Calif. She was the second of three children born to William James Randolph and Chloris Pauline Randolph. She lived the vast majority of her life in Placerville and held deep and meaningful ties to the local community, its natural beauty and history. During her formative years, she spent considerable time interacting with community members at her parents’ namesake business on Main Street, Randolph Jewelers.