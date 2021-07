CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may be thinking about insuring your home, after last weekend’s intense weather-caused headaches for homeowners. Homeowners insurance will cover if there are sudden floods in your house from a broken pipe for example, but if you’re in a flood-prone zone, you might want to look into flood insurance. Being proactive instead of reactive is the most important thing to remember when dealing with insurance and storm damage. First, flood insurance is different from homeowners insurance.