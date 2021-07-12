Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Alabama Coastal Triathlon back for fitness and fun in the sun Sept. 11

OBA
OBA
 18 days ago
(OBA®) – Gulf Shores, AL – Swim the Gulf of Mexico then bike and run along Gulf Shores’ iconic beach boulevard for the annual Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon and Tri-It-On sprint event Sept. 11 at the Gulf Place Public Beach at The Hangout. The Olympic and sprint races are designated as the USA Triathlon 2021 Alabama State Championships for age group categories and high school triathletes.

