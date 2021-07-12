Alabama Coastal Triathlon back for fitness and fun in the sun Sept. 11

(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – “Let’s Get Swanky!” is the call to action for the 2021 “Swanky Gala,” the benefit known for creative and funky evening attire. The Mystical Order of Aurora Mardi Gras organization is hard at work to make this the best event yet. Swanky Gala benefits Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, a Baldwin County faith-based residential program for young men struggling with addiction and other challenges.