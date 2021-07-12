After 30 years in the Loop, family-owned Luke’s Italian Beef gets a nod to Hall of Fame
CHICAGO — A stone’s throw away from Willis Tower, Luke’s Italian Beef on Jackson Boulevard has been serving Chicago’s iconic food for the past 30 years. Owners and operators, the Gagliano family, prides themselves on serving Vienna Beef Hot Dogs and their Italian Beef sandwiches to loyal customers in downtown Chicago. With a staff anchored by Roseanna Gagliano, they have continued to make friends of customers with great food, a warm smile and conversation.wgntv.com
