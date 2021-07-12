Cancel
Lebanon, NH

How To Access Housing Assistance Within N.H.'s Tight Rental Market

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing is a challenge for people across most income groups in New Hampshire. There's very little supply, and costs are going up for both homeowners and renters. But for those struggling to make rent, it can be a particularly scary time, as the state faces a long time housing shortage. Heather Griffin is assistant program director with LISTEN Community Services in Lebanon. She helps people keep their rentals by guiding them through the process of applying for housing assistance.

New Hampshire State
Lebanon, NH
Lebanon, NH
Lebanon, NH
