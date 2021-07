Readers are likely to be interested in a pioneering piece of work entitled The Growing Value of XR Healthcare in the United Kingdom. The time has come for a change of pace. The global face of XR in healthcare is evolving. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in the use of XR in healthcare as providers are forced to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and adopt novel and innovative solutions to navigate the impact of the pandemic. A unique opportunity presents itself for the UK to lead this expanding market.