Cyberika review: Experience the world of Cyberpunk on your mobile

I will be honest, I wasn’t expecting for NEO: The World Ends with You to captivate me as much as it did. I knew nothing about it before playing it, but Square Enix can now consider me a brand new fan. This falls under the same category as Yakuza 0 did way back in 2017: the “where has this franchise been all my life?” category. I cannot even comprehend the anticipation among the people who have played the original The World Ends With You back in 2007, who had to wait fourteen freaking years for a sequel. Their patience has been rewarded.